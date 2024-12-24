Goa's Eventful 2024: From Scandals to Celebrations

Goa began 2024 with a shocking crime as CEO Suchana Seth was charged with murdering her son. This grim start shifted as millions visited the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics, marking a spiritual close to the year.

Throughout, political turbulence surfaced with a 'cash-for-jobs' scandal challenging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Forty cases were registered, and 18 arrests made, including several women. Despite Sawant's claims as a whistle-blower, opposition parties continued their attacks.

The dramatic escape of Siddiqui Suleman Khan, assisted by a constable, compounded Goa’s tumultuous year. Yet, stories like triple amputee Tinkesh Kaushik reaching Everest Base Camp uplifted spirits. As the year ended, Goa braced for upcoming political shifts and local body elections.

