Left Menu

Goa's Eventful 2024: From Scandals to Celebrations

Goa's 2024 was marked by a CEO's arrest for her son's murder, a 'cash-for-jobs' scandal, and other events. Highlights included a mass pilgrimage to St Francis Xavier's relics, an escape of a land grab accused, and heart-warming incidents. Political dynamics saw active opposition against the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:32 IST
Goa's Eventful 2024: From Scandals to Celebrations
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Goa began 2024 with a shocking crime as CEO Suchana Seth was charged with murdering her son. This grim start shifted as millions visited the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics, marking a spiritual close to the year.

Throughout, political turbulence surfaced with a 'cash-for-jobs' scandal challenging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Forty cases were registered, and 18 arrests made, including several women. Despite Sawant's claims as a whistle-blower, opposition parties continued their attacks.

The dramatic escape of Siddiqui Suleman Khan, assisted by a constable, compounded Goa’s tumultuous year. Yet, stories like triple amputee Tinkesh Kaushik reaching Everest Base Camp uplifted spirits. As the year ended, Goa braced for upcoming political shifts and local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024