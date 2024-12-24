South Korea's Political Shift Sparks International Dialogue
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul communicated with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding the country's political changes. Despite President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and power suspension due to short-lived martial law, South Korea reaffirms its continued cooperation with China.
Amidst significant political turbulence in South Korea, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul reached out to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The dialogue aimed to update China on South Korea's current political climate.
Despite President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and the consequent suspension of his powers following a brief declaration of martial law on December 3, South Korea's approach towards China remains unwavering.
The South Korean foreign ministry emphasized that the country's cooperation policy with China continues to hold strong, even as an acting presidency oversees the nation's governance.
