Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The Jharkhand Congress held rallies across district headquarters protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B. R. Ambedkar. The rallies demanded Shah's resignation and included petitions to President Murmu. Meanwhile, BJP accused Congress of misleading the public by distorting Shah's statement.
The Jharkhand Congress organized rallies in all district headquarters on Tuesday to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent controversial comments regarding B. R. Ambedkar.
This demonstration, named 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March', began at the Congress headquarters and concluded at the district collectorate. Participants held banners and called for Shah's resignation over his remarks made during a Rajya Sabha debate.
Following the march, Congress leaders submitted a petition to President Droupadi Murmu through Ranchi's deputy commissioner, demanding an apology and resignation from Shah for allegedly insulting the architect of India's Constitution. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Congress of misrepresenting Shah's statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
