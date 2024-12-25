Left Menu

Christmas celebrated with fervour in Andhra, Guv, leaders extend wishes

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:48 IST
Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer conveyed Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

Christmas is a time of commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ and His joyous remembrance, the Governor said.

''I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Christmas festival,'' the Raj Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.

It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus of peace, love, tolerance and compassion among all people in the world, he said. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith, the Governor said.

''On this happy occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace and harmony in the world,'' Nazeer said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended Christmas wishes to the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

