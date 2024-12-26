Left Menu

Election Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation

Amid escalating political tensions, Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of attempting to erase Purvanchali voters from election rolls. In response, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal refutes the claims, accusing Kejriwal of neglecting Delhi's development over a decade. As accusations fly, both parties gear up for the 2025 Delhi assembly polls.

The political landscape of Delhi grows contentious as Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), levels grave accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal has charged the BJP with plotting to remove the names of Purvanchali voters from the electoral rolls, stirring significant controversy just as the city gears up for its 2025 assembly elections.

In a fiery rebuttal, BJP Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal dismissed the accusations as baseless, criticizing Kejriwal for allegedly failing to contribute to Delhi's development over the past ten years. Khandelwal went further to suggest that Kejriwal's allegations were a desperate move, prompted by fear of electoral defeat.

Compounding the issue, Kejriwal accused BJP President JP Nadda of comparing Purvanchali residents in Delhi to Rohingyas during a parliamentary session. Kejriwal assured the Purvanchal community that their voter rights would be safeguarded, urging them to abstain from sharing personal details with BJP operatives. With electoral tensions simmering, Delhi's political landscape remains turbulent.

