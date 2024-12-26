Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Police Action on Patna Job Seekers

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for police action against job seekers in Patna. Chaos erupted following a protest over the alleged exam paper leak by BPSC, leading to police baton charges. Protesters demanded the exam's cancellation and a new date, as injuries were reported.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the party over police aggression towards job aspirants in Patna's recent protests. The unrest followed allegations of a question paper leak during the Bihar Public Service Commission's combined preliminary exam on December 13.

Reports surfaced of a chaotic protest escalated by police baton charges, resulting in injuries among job seekers. However, senior police officials have rejected these claims. Gandhi, expressing her ire on a social media post, highlighted the frequent oppression of employment seekers across BJP-governed states like UP, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress called the police action draconian, while Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP, threatened a Bihar bandh if the exam was not annulled. The incident has spurred demands for the BPSC to cancel the questioned exam and reschedule it promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

