Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Police Action on Patna Job Seekers
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for police action against job seekers in Patna. Chaos erupted following a protest over the alleged exam paper leak by BPSC, leading to police baton charges. Protesters demanded the exam's cancellation and a new date, as injuries were reported.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique of the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the party over police aggression towards job aspirants in Patna's recent protests. The unrest followed allegations of a question paper leak during the Bihar Public Service Commission's combined preliminary exam on December 13.
Reports surfaced of a chaotic protest escalated by police baton charges, resulting in injuries among job seekers. However, senior police officials have rejected these claims. Gandhi, expressing her ire on a social media post, highlighted the frequent oppression of employment seekers across BJP-governed states like UP, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress called the police action draconian, while Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP, threatened a Bihar bandh if the exam was not annulled. The incident has spurred demands for the BPSC to cancel the questioned exam and reschedule it promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Political Tug-of-War: Congress' Call for Two Deputy CMs Sparks Debate
Bihar Firm Steps Up: Supplying Safety Shoes to Europe and Beyond
Bihar's Drive to Empower Entrepreneurs: Major Financial Push Unveiled
Bihar's Leap into International Cricket: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Revamp
Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Bihar