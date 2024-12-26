Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu Amidst Protests

AIADMK and BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu attempted a protest against the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student, criticizing the DMK government. Police detained senior AIADMK leaders and stopped BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan from demonstrating. Party leaders questioned selective permissions given to other parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:45 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu Amidst Protests
In Tamil Nadu, political tensions flared as AIADMK attempted to stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University, condemning the DMK government. Leaders from AIADMK, including D Jayakumar, were detained by the police on Thursday.

Adding to the political tumult, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party members tried to demonstrate their dissent but were also halted by police forces. Soundararajan strongly criticized the increase in sexual crimes and alleged police inaction in such cases.

Further conflict arose when AIADMK's Jayakumar clashed with senior police officers who denied permission for the protest, questioning why other parties, such as Congress and VCK, allies of the ruling party, were granted permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

