Uddhav Thackeray Evaluates Shiv Sena's Strength in Mumbai Ahead of Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), evaluates his party's readiness for upcoming Mumbai civic polls. Despite a poor performance in recent elections, Thackeray focuses on all 227 municipal wards. The situation hinges on the Supreme Court's decision regarding OBC quota criteria, which could affect election scheduling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:18 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray commenced a thorough review of his party's political standing in Mumbai on Thursday, targeting the civic polls anticipated next year, according to sources close to him.

Following a significant rift within the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the recent assembly elections posed a crucial challenge for Uddhav Thackeray's faction as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc. Tragically, the MVA secured just 46 seats out of Maharashtra's 288, with the Sena (UBT) winning 20. In Mumbai, Sena (UBT) contested in 21 of the 36 seats, emerging victorious in 10.

Anil Parab from Sena (UBT) disclosed, 'Uddhav ji is meticulously scrutinizing our party's election readiness across all 227 municipal wards in Mumbai over a three-day deliberation period.' Local body elections, including those of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), await scheduling potentially by March-April 2025, contingent on the Supreme Court's January adjudication on the OBC quota issue. Most municipal corporations, notably the BMC and others within the state, saw their five-year terms culminate in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

