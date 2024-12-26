Left Menu

Maharashtra Leaders Unite for Development Strategy

Maharashtra's top political leaders are set to collaborate on a strategy to boost the state's development. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP's Ajit Pawar plan to meet with PM Modi for a coordinated approach. Key issues include infrastructure, agriculture, and regional growth.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a collaborative effort to enhance the state's development agenda. Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will reconvene to devise a comprehensive strategy. They also plan discussions with Prime Minister Modi to coordinate developmental efforts.

After forming the state government and expanding the cabinet, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the leaders for their success. Shinde emphasized ongoing collaboration with Fadnavis and Pawar to push the state's growth and development. Discussions with the Prime Minister are also planned to solidify the strategy.

During the Maharashtra Legislature's winter session in Nagpur, Chief Minister Fadnavis provided an extensive review of development measures for Vidarbha and Marathwada. Issues such as irrigation, infrastructure, and industry were addressed, and 17 bills were passed. Fadnavis also noted the progress on the Public Safety Bill and rural development initiatives.

In Nagpur, Fadnavis announced a new phase for the Nagpur Metro supported by the Asian Development Bank, underlining his government's commitment to urban and rural progress. Deputy Chief Minister Shinde expressed an ongoing dedication to the welfare of citizens, enhanced by strategic portfolio allocations within the new government.

The recent assembly election in Maharashtra saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secure a decisive victory, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. This political stability aims to drive forward the concrete development plans forged by Maharashtra's leadership coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

