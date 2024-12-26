BJP Accuses Congress of Indian Map 'Distortion' at Belagavi Meet

In a sharp criticism, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused Congress of propagating a distorted map of India during a meeting aimed at commemorating the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, Karnataka. According to Narayanaswamy, the alleged misrepresentation of India's borders threatens the country's territorial integrity should Congress regain power.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi amplified these claims, pointing to a social media post by the BJP's Karnataka unit, which condemned Congress for allegedly showcasing regions like Siachen and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as being outside India's jurisdiction. According to 'BJP4Karnataka', the Congress attempt aims to appease specific voter bases.

Trivedi criticized the timing of Congress's actions, linking them to national events such as Veer Bal Divas, and lamented the usage of Mahatma Gandhi's imagery alongside the controversial map, arguing it reflects alleged ties between Congress and forces detrimental to India's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)