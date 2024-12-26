Controversy Unfolds: AAP MP Alleges Cash Bribes Before Delhi Polls

Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, accusing two BJP leaders of distributing cash ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Singh criticized the ED for not allowing a meeting to discuss the allegations against former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and ex-MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Despite submitting the complaint, no meeting was arranged.

Singh claims that voters in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency received cash bribes, potentially implicating BJP leaders in a larger cash distribution scheme ahead of the polls.

