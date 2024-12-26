Controversy Unfolds: AAP MP Alleges Cash Bribes Before Delhi Polls
AAP MP Sanjay Singh filed a complaint with the ED against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, alleging cash distribution before the Delhi Assembly elections. Singh criticized the ED for not meeting him and expressed intentions to contact other agencies. Verma and Sirsa deny wrongdoing.
Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, accusing two BJP leaders of distributing cash ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
Singh criticized the ED for not allowing a meeting to discuss the allegations against former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and ex-MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Despite submitting the complaint, no meeting was arranged.
Singh claims that voters in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency received cash bribes, potentially implicating BJP leaders in a larger cash distribution scheme ahead of the polls.
