Congress Initiates Nav Satyagraha: A 13-Month Cry for Change

The Congress announced on Thursday a 13-month campaign that will see padyatras across the nation, spotlighting issues like constitutional threats and prevalent public concerns such as rising prices and corruption.

In an extended session of the Congress Working Committee, two resolutions were passed—focusing on Mahatma Gandhi and the current political climate. The event marked a century since Gandhi led the party at the Belgaum session.

Top leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the need for an organizational overhaul driven by accountability at every level, with a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan abhiyan' slated for late 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)