Congress Initiates Nav Satyagraha: A 13-Month Cry for Change

The Indian National Congress has launched a 13-month political campaign, including padyatras, to address issues such as constitutional concerns and public grievances like corruption and price rise. This strategic campaign marks Mahatma Gandhi's presidency centenary and includes a significant organizational revamp emphasizing accountability and leadership capability.

The Congress announced on Thursday a 13-month campaign that will see padyatras across the nation, spotlighting issues like constitutional threats and prevalent public concerns such as rising prices and corruption.

In an extended session of the Congress Working Committee, two resolutions were passed—focusing on Mahatma Gandhi and the current political climate. The event marked a century since Gandhi led the party at the Belgaum session.

Top leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the need for an organizational overhaul driven by accountability at every level, with a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan abhiyan' slated for late 2024.

