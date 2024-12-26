Left Menu

Disturbing Attack on BJP MLA Munirathna: An Egg with Malicious Intent?

BJP MLA Munirathna was attacked with an egg recently. The assault, which he suspects involved acid, has resulted in hair loss and led to the arrest of three individuals. Despite prior threats and requests for protection, no security was provided. An FIR for assault has been filed.

Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:13 IST
In a startling event on Wednesday, BJP MLA Munirathna became the target of an egg attack, prompting serious safety concerns. The attack, which allegedly caused hair loss, was executed despite Munirathna's prior warnings about threats to his safety.

Three individuals have been arrested following the attack, according to the police. The egg, which hit Munirathna on the head, is suspected to have contained acid, an allegation highlighted by Munirathna in the police complaint filed.

Munirathna's complaint underscores negligence, pointing out his efforts to secure protection. He had previously alerted both the Governor and Director General of Police (Intelligence). The lack of provided security is a crucial point in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

