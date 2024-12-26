Left Menu

Chaos and Controversy at Bridge Ceremony: Local MLA Sidelined

Tensions flared at a bridge foundation event in Rajouri district, led by BJP MLA Randhir Singh, who accused the deputy chief minister of sidelining him. Clashes were averted by police as Singh's absence from the ceremony was protested, raising concerns over political protocol breaches.

26-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

A bridge foundation stone-laying ceremony in Rajouri district turned chaotic as BJP workers led by MLA Randhir Singh protested against Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The protesters accused Choudhary of sidelining Singh by not including his name at the official event.

Police intervened to prevent escalation as the BJP and National Conference workers clashed. Singh, not invited to the event, claimed a breach of privilege as the local MLA. He stormed the function, alleging Choudhary instructed the exclusion of his name from the stone.

Choudhary responded, expressing disappointment over the politicization of the event. The function was held at Broh village to lay the foundation for a motorable bridge. Despite tensions, the police ensured the situation remained under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

