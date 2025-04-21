BJP Protests Against Minister's 'Shariat Over Constitution' Remark in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a demonstration on Monday outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate in Jharkhand protesting against a statement made by Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan. The minister’s remarks on prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution have sparked a political outcry.

Led by Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Sudhansu Ojha, several hundred BJP supporters marched from Sakchi to the collectorate demanding Hasan’s public apology and his resignation from the cabinet. The party's state spokesperson, Amarpreet Singh Kale, labeled the statement as 'unacceptable' given the minister's constitutional duties.

Ojha further submitted a memorandum to the Governor, calling for Minister Hasan's immediate dismissal from the cabinet, citing the state’s growing constitutional crisis. Ojha also cited Health Minister Irfan Ansari's recent statements against implementing laws passed by Parliament as undermining constitutional sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)