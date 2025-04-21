BJP Protests Against Minister's 'Shariat Over Constitution' Remark in Jharkhand
The BJP held a protest in East Singhbhum against Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan's controversial remark prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution. Led by Sudhansu Ojha, the protest demanded the minister's apology and dismissal. The protestors submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting a constitutional crisis in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a demonstration on Monday outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate in Jharkhand protesting against a statement made by Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan. The minister’s remarks on prioritizing Shariat over the Constitution have sparked a political outcry.
Led by Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Sudhansu Ojha, several hundred BJP supporters marched from Sakchi to the collectorate demanding Hasan’s public apology and his resignation from the cabinet. The party's state spokesperson, Amarpreet Singh Kale, labeled the statement as 'unacceptable' given the minister's constitutional duties.
Ojha further submitted a memorandum to the Governor, calling for Minister Hasan's immediate dismissal from the cabinet, citing the state’s growing constitutional crisis. Ojha also cited Health Minister Irfan Ansari's recent statements against implementing laws passed by Parliament as undermining constitutional sanctity.
