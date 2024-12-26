Legacy of Peace: Dr. Manmohan Singh Remembered

Dr. Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's modern history, passed away at 92. Born in present-day Pakistan's Gah village, he experienced the Partition firsthand, shaping his advocacy for communal harmony.

A visionary in economic reforms, Singh earned his academic credentials in economics from Cambridge and Oxford. His influential book critiqued India's trade policies, setting the groundwork for future economic strategies.

During his two terms as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh emphasized democratic values and peaceful coexistence. His contributions endure as a testament to his intellectual and moral legacy.

