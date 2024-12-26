Left Menu

Legacy of Peace: Dr. Manmohan Singh Remembered

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister and renowned economist, shaped India’s economic reforms and promoted communal harmony during his leadership. Born in Punjab, Singh completed his education in the UK. He passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of wisdom and dedication to democratic values.

Updated: 26-12-2024 23:26 IST
Dr. Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's modern history, passed away at 92. Born in present-day Pakistan's Gah village, he experienced the Partition firsthand, shaping his advocacy for communal harmony.

A visionary in economic reforms, Singh earned his academic credentials in economics from Cambridge and Oxford. His influential book critiqued India's trade policies, setting the groundwork for future economic strategies.

During his two terms as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh emphasized democratic values and peaceful coexistence. His contributions endure as a testament to his intellectual and moral legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

