Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh, known for his simplicity, honesty, and economic reforms, died at AIIMS Delhi. His demise is considered a significant loss to Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST
India Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their heartfelt condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He had been admitted to the emergency department in a critical state earlier that evening.

Governor Arlekar, in a message on X, highlighted Singh's remembered legacy for his simplicity, honesty, and impactful economic policies, while Chief Minister Kumar underscored the deep political loss experienced by India, praising Singh's leadership that steered the nation's economy in new directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024