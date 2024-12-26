India Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh, known for his simplicity, honesty, and economic reforms, died at AIIMS Delhi. His demise is considered a significant loss to Indian politics.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their heartfelt condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He had been admitted to the emergency department in a critical state earlier that evening.
Governor Arlekar, in a message on X, highlighted Singh's remembered legacy for his simplicity, honesty, and impactful economic policies, while Chief Minister Kumar underscored the deep political loss experienced by India, praising Singh's leadership that steered the nation's economy in new directions.
