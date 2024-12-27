Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy

In a sombre turn of events, political leaders across India expressed their grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92. The news was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where Singh was admitted after a sudden loss of consciousness.

Tributes poured in from leaders cutting across party lines, each echoing Singh's monumental contributions to India's economic development. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted his unforgettable contributions, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lamented the loss of a key figure in India's economic resurgence.

The former Prime Minister was praised as a visionary economist and a gentle giant in politics. His efforts in steering India through economic reforms and his dedication to democratic values were underscored by leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja. The nation mourns as it bids farewell to a towering statesman and humble leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)