Leaders Gather to Honor Former PM Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited Singh's residence to pay respects. They returned from a CWC meeting in Belagavi after hearing the news of the leader's demise.
Updated: 27-12-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 02:42 IST
In a somber tribute to a political stalwart, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid their respects at the residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh late Thursday night.
The former PM, who led the country from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi, sparking a wave of condolences across the nation. Singh was known for his economic reforms and pivotal role in shaping modern India.
Kharge and Gandhi, who were attending a CWC meeting in Belagavi, rushed back to the capital upon receiving the heartbreaking news, underscoring Singh's immense impact on Indian politics.
