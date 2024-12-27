A Visionary Leader Remembered: Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh died at AIIMS Delhi after being admitted in critical condition.

Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow, describing Manmohan Singh as a visionary leader whose dedication to India has left a lasting impact. He extended condolences to Singh's family and friends, hoping for peace for his soul.

Similarly, Congress president Meghachandra expressed profound grief over Singh's demise, acknowledging his pivotal contributions to the development of modern Manipur. He highlighted Singh's role in significant transformations during his tenure, including major infrastructure projects and policy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)