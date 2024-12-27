A Visionary Leader Remembered: Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92. Tributes poured in from N Biren Singh and Keisham Meghachandra, highlighting his visionary leadership and notable contributions to Manipur, including the development of key infrastructures. Singh's era is regarded as transformative for modern Manipur.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh died at AIIMS Delhi after being admitted in critical condition.
Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow, describing Manmohan Singh as a visionary leader whose dedication to India has left a lasting impact. He extended condolences to Singh's family and friends, hoping for peace for his soul.
Similarly, Congress president Meghachandra expressed profound grief over Singh's demise, acknowledging his pivotal contributions to the development of modern Manipur. He highlighted Singh's role in significant transformations during his tenure, including major infrastructure projects and policy advancements.
