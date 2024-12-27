Left Menu

Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Dedication and Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing Singh's dedication to the nation and his significant contributions as an economist and leader. He highlighted Singh's humility, intellect, and the personal sacrifices he made, which will serve as an inspirational example for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:08 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the passing of Manmohan Singh as a monumental loss for the nation, lauding his unwavering commitment to India's development.

Modi reflected on Singh's journey, from his migration post-Partition to his numerous achievements in public service, emphasizing his dedication to economic reforms and national progress.

Singh's virtues of humility, simplicity, and intellect were praised, alongside his ability to transcend partisan politics, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and dedication that future generations can emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

