Annamalai's Whip Protest: A Bold Stand Against Tamil Nadu Government

In a dramatic protest against the Tamil Nadu government, BJP state president K Annamalai whipped himself on Friday, condemning the ruling DMK and state police over their handling of a sexual assault case.

Clad in a green dhoti and shirtless, Annamalai's agitation took place outside his residence, surrounded by party members holding placards against the police for allegedly leaking the victim's identity.

The BJP chief and former IPS officer also pledged to forgo footwear until the DMK government is toppled, intensifying his protests. A suspect in the high-profile Anna University case has already been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)