Annamalai's Whip Protest: A Bold Stand Against Tamil Nadu Government

Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai, staged a dramatic protest by whipping himself to condemn the ruling DMK and state police over their handling of a sexual assault case involving a Chennai college student. Annamalai accused the police of leaking the victim's identity and vowed to continue his protest until the government is ousted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:13 IST
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest against the Tamil Nadu government, BJP state president K Annamalai whipped himself on Friday, condemning the ruling DMK and state police over their handling of a sexual assault case.

Clad in a green dhoti and shirtless, Annamalai's agitation took place outside his residence, surrounded by party members holding placards against the police for allegedly leaking the victim's identity.

The BJP chief and former IPS officer also pledged to forgo footwear until the DMK government is toppled, intensifying his protests. A suspect in the high-profile Anna University case has already been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

