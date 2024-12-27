Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Renaissance

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailed as a visionary by veteran Congress leader A K Antony, transformed India's economy and garnered global respect. Known for landmark reforms like the Food Security Act, Singh led India to remarkable economic and military achievements during his tenure.

27-12-2024
In a striking ode to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, veteran Congress leader A K Antony praised him as a 'visionary' and a 'magician' who compellingly rebuilt India's economy. Antony, addressing the media, highlighted Singh's transformative reforms, including the landmark Food Security Act, a critical piece of legislation benefiting millions of Indians.

Antony recalled the strategic surprise of Sonia Gandhi nominating Singh as prime minister, a decision initially met with skepticism due to Singh's perceived lack of political experience. However, Singh dispelled doubts, establishing himself as one of the most respected global leaders during his decade-long tenure.

Reflecting on Singh's legacy, Antony emphasized his disciplined leadership and significant contributions to India's economic and military strength. World leaders frequently sought his counsel during economic crises, and he fostered stronger international relations. Antony described Singh's passing as an irreplaceable loss to the nation and underscored the respect Singh commanded across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

