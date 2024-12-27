A Tribute to Economic Visionary: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his transformative role in India's economic progress. Despite arising from humble beginnings, Singh provided visionary leadership that reshaped the country's economic landscape.

In a Facebook post following a ceremony in Khatima, Dhami emphasized Singh's exceptional contributions that charted new economic directions for India. The Chief Minister's homage coincides with a seven-day state mourning period, aligned with Union Home Ministry directives, during which official entertainment is suspended and flags are at half mast.

The nation mourns the loss of Singh, revered globally for championing India's economic reforms during his tenure as finance minister and later as prime minister from 2004 to 2014. Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS, leaving behind a profound legacy at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)