Tumultuous Year for Punjab: Political Drama, Protests, and Pivotal Polls
Punjab witnessed significant political developments this year, including farmer protests, electoral shifts, and challenges within major political parties. Key events include Congress's win in the Lok Sabha elections, AAP's bypoll successes, and conflicts within Shiromani Akali Dal, alongside continued protests for agricultural demands.
Punjab experienced a year of political upheaval and protests, marked by farmer demonstrations and contentious elections. The persistent demands for agricultural reforms by farmers added to the ongoing turmoil.
Electoral dynamics shifted as Congress claimed victory in the Lok Sabha elections, winning seven of 13 seats in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party redeemed itself in assembly bypolls, securing three of four seats.
Within the Shiromani Akali Dal, internal conflicts and leadership challenges added to the drama. The year also saw incidents like the alleged assault on Kangana Ranaut and the backlash against branding moves at health centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
