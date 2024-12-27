South Korea's Leadership Turmoil: Han Duck-soo's Dramatic Fall from Power

South Korea's political scene has been rocked by the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was serving as the acting president. Known as a career technocrat, Han's extensive experience couldn't shield him from the turbulent political climate that has engulfed the nation.

The impeachment came in the aftermath of tensions following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt and subsequent suspension from power. Han, who found himself at the nation's helm during one of the most severe political crises, has been praised for steering clear of partisan politics.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has been appointed as the new acting leader, as South Korea navigates threats from North Korea and economic stagnation. The spotlight now turns to the Constitutional Court's decision, which will determine if Yoon can reclaim his presidency or if fresh elections are on the horizon.

