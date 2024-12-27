Left Menu

Political Unrest Spurs Military Vigilance in South Korea

Acting President Choi Sang-mok of South Korea has ordered heightened military vigilance amid fears of North Korean provocation. His statement follows the impeachment of acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which has intensified political instability in the country, impacting Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:12 IST
  • South Korea

Amid growing political instability, South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has instructed the military to increase its vigilance. Concerns have been raised that North Korea might exploit the situation to provoke the South.

Choi's directive came shortly after he assumed the temporary presidency. This development follows the impeachment of acting leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, marking the second time in two weeks that a new acting president has taken the helm.

The political turmoil has intensified unease within Asia's fourth-largest economy, raising questions about the potential ramifications for regional stability and economic confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

