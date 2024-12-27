Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering The Legacy Of Manmohan Singh

RSS leaders express condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Known for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms, Singh passed away at the age of 92. His legacy as a renowned economist and influential political figure will always be remembered.

Updated: 27-12-2024 16:25 IST
Manmohan Singh
The nation mourns as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale express their heartfelt condolences for the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. They emphasized the indelible contributions Singh made to Bharat's development.

In a joint statement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh praised Singh's journey from humble beginnings to the apex of political leadership, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's economic progression.

Singh, a celebrated economist responsible for steering India's financial policies, passed away at AIIMS Delhi. His legacy, marked by a decade-long tenure from 2004 to 2014, continues to influence global economic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

