The nation mourns as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale express their heartfelt condolences for the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. They emphasized the indelible contributions Singh made to Bharat's development.

In a joint statement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh praised Singh's journey from humble beginnings to the apex of political leadership, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's economic progression.

Singh, a celebrated economist responsible for steering India's financial policies, passed away at AIIMS Delhi. His legacy, marked by a decade-long tenure from 2004 to 2014, continues to influence global economic discourse.

