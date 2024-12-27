Biotech Betrayal: Eugene Spector's Espionage Saga
Eugene Spector, jailed for 15 years by a Moscow court, was convicted of passing biotechnology secrets to the U.S. The FSB accused him of acting on behalf of the Pentagon and transferring sensitive biological data to America. His sentence also includes bribery charges.
Eugene Spector, a U.S. citizen, has been sentenced to 15 years in a Russian prison following a Moscow court's conviction of him for espionage.
Spector was found guilty of leaking biotechnology secrets to the United States, reportedly acting on behalf of the Pentagon, according to Russia's FSB security service.
Spector's punishment combines a new 13-year term for espionage with a previous bribery sentence, resulting in a total 15-year stay in a maximum-security penal colony.
