Eugene Spector, a U.S. citizen, has been sentenced to 15 years in a Russian prison following a Moscow court's conviction of him for espionage.

Spector was found guilty of leaking biotechnology secrets to the United States, reportedly acting on behalf of the Pentagon, according to Russia's FSB security service.

Spector's punishment combines a new 13-year term for espionage with a previous bribery sentence, resulting in a total 15-year stay in a maximum-security penal colony.

