Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

The nation bids farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as his last rites are set to be performed with State and full military honours. He passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Union Home Ministry announced that the funeral would take place at 11:45 AM on December 28th, 2024, at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in the capital, signifying the respect and dignity reserved for the esteemed leader.

The Ministry of Defence has been involved in coordinating the State funeral, ensuring that the ceremony reflects the nation's gratitude for Singh's contributions to India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)