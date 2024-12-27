Left Menu

Political Divide Deepens: South Korea Awaits Court Decision

The impeachment of South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo deepens political instability after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Deputy PM Choi Sang-mok becomes interim leader, facing challenges from North Korea and diplomatic fallout. Han's impeachment stems from opposition clashes and judiciary appointment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:07 IST
Political Divide Deepens: South Korea Awaits Court Decision
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea faces escalating political turmoil as acting President Han Duck-soo was impeached just weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal sparked national uncertainty. The back-to-back oustings have positioned Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok as the interim leader, tasked with navigating the country's political and diplomatic crises.

Han's impeachment, primarily driven by disputes with the Democratic Party, revolved around his refusal to fill vacant Constitutional Court seats, a move seen crucial for fair rulings on Yoon's ouster. The ongoing leadership crisis threatens South Korea's diplomatic standing and economic stability, as allies express concerns over governance issues.

The ruling People Power Party disputes the impeachment's validity, calling for a Constitutional Court review. Meanwhile, the political landscape remains volatile, with potential elections looming should Yoon's impeachment hold. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung emerges as a frontrunner, though legal challenges may impede his candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024