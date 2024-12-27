Political Divide Deepens: South Korea Awaits Court Decision

South Korea faces escalating political turmoil as acting President Han Duck-soo was impeached just weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal sparked national uncertainty. The back-to-back oustings have positioned Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok as the interim leader, tasked with navigating the country's political and diplomatic crises.

Han's impeachment, primarily driven by disputes with the Democratic Party, revolved around his refusal to fill vacant Constitutional Court seats, a move seen crucial for fair rulings on Yoon's ouster. The ongoing leadership crisis threatens South Korea's diplomatic standing and economic stability, as allies express concerns over governance issues.

The ruling People Power Party disputes the impeachment's validity, calling for a Constitutional Court review. Meanwhile, the political landscape remains volatile, with potential elections looming should Yoon's impeachment hold. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung emerges as a frontrunner, though legal challenges may impede his candidacy.

