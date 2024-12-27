Self-Whipping Protest: Annamalai's Dramatic Stand Against Injustice

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has caused a stir with an unusual form of protest by flogging himself to condemn perceived injustices orchestrated by the ruling DMK and the state police. The protest arises from a controversial handling of a sexual assault case involving a Chennai college student.

Despite the dramatic nature of his actions, which have drawn criticism and mockery, Annamalai defends his stance as a symbolic fight against the continued injustice in the state. He accused the state police of deliberately leaking the victim's identity and slammed the authorities for their handling of the case.

Countering the reaction, state officials like DMK's R S Bharathi ridiculed Annamalai's methods as a publicity stunt. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has taken the assault case seriously, demanding a status report from the government as discussions around the incident and political implications continue.

