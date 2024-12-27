Left Menu

Self-Whipping Protest: Annamalai's Dramatic Stand Against Injustice

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a unique protest of flogging himself, condemning the ruling DMK and state police over handling a sexual assault case at a Chennai college. Annamalai's actions and comments sparked a political controversy, drawing criticism and ridicule from various quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:51 IST
Self-Whipping Protest: Annamalai's Dramatic Stand Against Injustice
protest
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has caused a stir with an unusual form of protest by flogging himself to condemn perceived injustices orchestrated by the ruling DMK and the state police. The protest arises from a controversial handling of a sexual assault case involving a Chennai college student.

Despite the dramatic nature of his actions, which have drawn criticism and mockery, Annamalai defends his stance as a symbolic fight against the continued injustice in the state. He accused the state police of deliberately leaking the victim's identity and slammed the authorities for their handling of the case.

Countering the reaction, state officials like DMK's R S Bharathi ridiculed Annamalai's methods as a publicity stunt. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has taken the assault case seriously, demanding a status report from the government as discussions around the incident and political implications continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024