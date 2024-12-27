Sanctions Stir Political Unrest in Georgia: The Story of Ivanishvili's Influence

The United States has imposed sanctions on Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of steering Georgia away from democratic ideals toward closer ties with Russia. Ivanishvili, a former prime minister, is viewed as Georgia's de facto ruler, leading critics to claim an authoritarian shift under his influence.

Ivanishvili, who amassed his wealth in Russia, has been targeted for actions allegedly undermining democratic institutions for the Russian Federation's benefit, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This marks a significant point in the deteriorating relationship between the West and Georgia, once considered significantly pro-Western.

The sanctions, effectively freezing Ivanishvili's U.S. assets, have exacerbated tensions within Georgia, spurring protests and subsequent crackdowns. Georgian Dream, Ivanishvili's party, maintains it supports a democratic future while fostering ties with Russia. Despite this stance, halted EU talks have fueled domestic unrest, reflecting broader geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)