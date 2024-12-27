Left Menu

Sanctions Stir Political Unrest in Georgia: The Story of Ivanishvili's Influence

The U.S. sanctioned Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili for undermining Georgia's democratic path, aligning with Russian interests. The move highlights rising tensions and internal protests in Georgia, where recent government actions have halted EU aspirations, sparking domestic and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:37 IST
Sanctions Stir Political Unrest in Georgia: The Story of Ivanishvili's Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of steering Georgia away from democratic ideals toward closer ties with Russia. Ivanishvili, a former prime minister, is viewed as Georgia's de facto ruler, leading critics to claim an authoritarian shift under his influence.

Ivanishvili, who amassed his wealth in Russia, has been targeted for actions allegedly undermining democratic institutions for the Russian Federation's benefit, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This marks a significant point in the deteriorating relationship between the West and Georgia, once considered significantly pro-Western.

The sanctions, effectively freezing Ivanishvili's U.S. assets, have exacerbated tensions within Georgia, spurring protests and subsequent crackdowns. Georgian Dream, Ivanishvili's party, maintains it supports a democratic future while fostering ties with Russia. Despite this stance, halted EU talks have fueled domestic unrest, reflecting broader geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024