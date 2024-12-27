Left Menu

Memorial Debate: Honoring Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The Union government's decision to create a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi has sparked political tension with the Congress, which accuses the government of politicizing the issue. Singh, recognized for economic reforms, passed away at 92, and details for his cremation have been set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:59 IST
Memorial Debate: Honoring Manmohan Singh's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has announced a plan to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Official sources noted that the Congress party has accused the government of politicizing the issue.

According to sources, the decision has been communicated to the Congress, but selecting an appropriate site for the memorial is still pending. Sources suggest it may take several days to finalize a location.

Renowned for spearheading economic reforms, Singh led India as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Criticism emerged from the Congress, highlighting the lack of an immediate venue for Singh's cremation as an affront to the nation's first Sikh Prime Minister. The Union home ministry has scheduled his last rites for 11:45 am on Saturday at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, where they will be conducted with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024