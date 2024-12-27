Memorial Debate: Honoring Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The Union government has announced a plan to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Official sources noted that the Congress party has accused the government of politicizing the issue.

According to sources, the decision has been communicated to the Congress, but selecting an appropriate site for the memorial is still pending. Sources suggest it may take several days to finalize a location.

Renowned for spearheading economic reforms, Singh led India as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Criticism emerged from the Congress, highlighting the lack of an immediate venue for Singh's cremation as an affront to the nation's first Sikh Prime Minister. The Union home ministry has scheduled his last rites for 11:45 am on Saturday at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, where they will be conducted with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)