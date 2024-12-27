Left Menu

Turkey's Historic Move: Renewing Ties to Resolve a Decades-Old Conflict

Turkey is allowing the pro-Kurdish DEM Party to hold talks with militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, marking the first visit in nearly a decade. This step follows proposals to end the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The outcome remains uncertain amid ongoing regional challenges.

In a significant development, Turkey has sanctioned face-to-face negotiations between the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This marks the first such interaction in almost a decade, a move perceived as a potential breakthrough in the long-standing conflict.

The approval for dialogue follows a proposal to conclude the ongoing 40-year conflict, which has resulted in over 40,000 casualties. While President Erdogan has shown support for the idea, both he and Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli emphasize the challenges ahead, stressing a strategy that considers both current and future implications.

Despite the gesture, uncertainties linger regarding Turkey's next steps in addressing the conflict with the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and Western allies. The geopolitical landscape further complicates matters, especially with Ankara's demands regarding the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria.

