Leaders Advocate for Respectful Memorial for Manmohan Singh
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati urge the government to respect Manmohan Singh's family's wishes for his memorial. They emphasize avoiding political controversy surrounding the former prime minister's funeral, advocating for dignity and a location that honors his legacy.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have called on the central government to steer clear of political controversy in the wake of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's passing.
Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS in Delhi at 92. The nation prepares to honor him with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize Singh's funeral at a site where a memorial can be erected. Leaders stress the importance of respecting Singh's family and fostering unity during this time of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
