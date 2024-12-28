Left Menu

Leaders Advocate for Respectful Memorial for Manmohan Singh

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati urge the government to respect Manmohan Singh's family's wishes for his memorial. They emphasize avoiding political controversy surrounding the former prime minister's funeral, advocating for dignity and a location that honors his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:32 IST
Leaders Advocate for Respectful Memorial for Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have called on the central government to steer clear of political controversy in the wake of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's passing.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS in Delhi at 92. The nation prepares to honor him with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize Singh's funeral at a site where a memorial can be erected. Leaders stress the importance of respecting Singh's family and fostering unity during this time of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024