Remembering Political Stalwarts: Tributes to Arun Jaitley and Kushabhau Thakre

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to two significant figures in Indian politics this weekend.

On Saturday, he commemorated the birth anniversary of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, celebrating his influential role in the movement towards a self-reliant India. Jaitley, remembered for his key positions such as Finance and Defense Minister, passed away in 2019.

Adityanath also remembered Kushabhau Thakre on his death anniversary, appreciating his organizing skills and inspirational influence on BJP workers. Thakre, a founding member of the Jan Sangh, passed away in 2003.

