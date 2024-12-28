Farewell to a Statesman: Manmohan Singh Cremated with Full Honours

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, was cremated with full state honours in New Delhi, witnessed by prominent leaders from both India and abroad. His daughter, Upinder Singh, lit the funeral pyre amidst religious hymns, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's great statesmen.

The ceremony saw the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. International dignitaries, including Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius' Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, also paid their respects.

A procession led by Congress workers and supporters escorted Singh's flower-bedecked casket from the Congress headquarters to Nigambodh Ghat, where a 21-gun salute was conducted. Calls for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Singh, renowned for his economic reforms, resonated throughout the event, reflecting the immense public admiration he commanded.

