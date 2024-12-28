Putin Apologizes Amid Tensions: Investigation Into Azerbaijani Airliner Crash Intensifies
Following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's leader, raising questions over possible Russian defense involvement. Investigations are underway, with allegations suggesting the plane may have been shot down amidst tensions in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to his Azerbaijani counterpart after a tragic airliner crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 fatalities. However, he did not explicitly acknowledge Russian responsibility in the incident.
Speculations have emerged, indicating Russian air defenses might have mistakenly downed the jet amid efforts to counter a Ukrainian drone threat near Grozny. A Kremlin statement noted defense activities near the plane's proposed landing site but carefully avoided confirming any direct hits.
Both Russia and Azerbaijan have launched an investigation into the disaster, aiming to uncover the events leading to the crash, as attention converges on whether the catastrophe was linked to escalating geopolitical tensions in the area.
