Left Menu

Putin Apologizes Amid Tensions: Investigation Into Azerbaijani Airliner Crash Intensifies

Following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's leader, raising questions over possible Russian defense involvement. Investigations are underway, with allegations suggesting the plane may have been shot down amidst tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:20 IST
Putin Apologizes Amid Tensions: Investigation Into Azerbaijani Airliner Crash Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to his Azerbaijani counterpart after a tragic airliner crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in 38 fatalities. However, he did not explicitly acknowledge Russian responsibility in the incident.

Speculations have emerged, indicating Russian air defenses might have mistakenly downed the jet amid efforts to counter a Ukrainian drone threat near Grozny. A Kremlin statement noted defense activities near the plane's proposed landing site but carefully avoided confirming any direct hits.

Both Russia and Azerbaijan have launched an investigation into the disaster, aiming to uncover the events leading to the crash, as attention converges on whether the catastrophe was linked to escalating geopolitical tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024