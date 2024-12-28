Left Menu

Nation Mourns Manmohan Singh: A Statesman's Final Journey

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who played a significant role in India's economic liberalization, was cremated with full state honors. Dignitaries from around the world attended the ceremony, while political tensions surfaced regarding the location of his memorial. The event marked his impactful legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:18 IST
Nation Mourns Manmohan Singh: A Statesman's Final Journey
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn farewell, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honors in New Delhi on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including foreign leaders and Indian political figures, underscoring Singh's international stature.

The presence of global leaders such as Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful highlighted the respect Singh commanded beyond Indian borders. Tributes poured in from international figures, including US President Joe Biden and UN chief Antonio Guterres, recognizing Singh's contributions to global diplomacy and economic progress.

However, political tensions have emerged as the Congress accused the government of disrespecting Singh over the choice of his cremation site. BJP president JP Nadda refuted these claims, sparking a debate on the appropriate recognition for the late leader's legacy. Despite the disagreements, Singh's indelible impact on India's economic landscape remains undisputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024