In a solemn farewell, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honors in New Delhi on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including foreign leaders and Indian political figures, underscoring Singh's international stature.

The presence of global leaders such as Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful highlighted the respect Singh commanded beyond Indian borders. Tributes poured in from international figures, including US President Joe Biden and UN chief Antonio Guterres, recognizing Singh's contributions to global diplomacy and economic progress.

However, political tensions have emerged as the Congress accused the government of disrespecting Singh over the choice of his cremation site. BJP president JP Nadda refuted these claims, sparking a debate on the appropriate recognition for the late leader's legacy. Despite the disagreements, Singh's indelible impact on India's economic landscape remains undisputed.

