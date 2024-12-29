A Fierce Contender: Croatia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Croatia's presidential race intensifies as President Zoran Milanovic, a vocal critic of NATO's support for Ukraine, competes for reelection. He's up against Dragan Primorac, from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, among others.

If no candidate secures a majority in Sunday's vote, Milanovic and Primorac will likely face off in a January 12 run-off. Milanovic, also Croatia's past prime minister, has gained attention for his combative political style.

The election has sparked debates about Croatia's global alliances, with Milanovic resisting involvement in international conflicts, while Primorac advocates closer alignment with Western allies. Meanwhile, economic issues dominate the campaign of contender Marija Selak Raspudic.

