A Fierce Contender: Croatia's Presidential Race Heats Up
President Zoran Milanovic, known for his outspoken criticism of Western support for Ukraine, is seeking reelection in Croatia. Facing seven opponents, including Dragan Primorac, Milanovic might not secure a majority initially. The election debates center around Croatia's future alignment between East and West.
Croatia's presidential race intensifies as President Zoran Milanovic, a vocal critic of NATO's support for Ukraine, competes for reelection. He's up against Dragan Primorac, from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, among others.
If no candidate secures a majority in Sunday's vote, Milanovic and Primorac will likely face off in a January 12 run-off. Milanovic, also Croatia's past prime minister, has gained attention for his combative political style.
The election has sparked debates about Croatia's global alliances, with Milanovic resisting involvement in international conflicts, while Primorac advocates closer alignment with Western allies. Meanwhile, economic issues dominate the campaign of contender Marija Selak Raspudic.
