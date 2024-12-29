Left Menu

Rajasthan's Year of Political Drama and Tragic Events

In 2024, Rajasthan experienced a year of political shifts and tragic events, including a series of student suicides in Kota, which severely impacted the local economy. The political landscape saw the BJP's Bhajan Lal Sharma taking decisive actions, while the Congress regained ground in the Lok Sabha polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:04 IST
Rajasthan's Year of Political Drama and Tragic Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed a turbulent 2024 with a mixture of political drama and tragic events. The BJP, led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, made significant strides, securing five of seven bypoll seats, while Congress made a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, winning eight seats.

The state faced grave incidents, with student suicides in Kota highlighting the year. The coaching hub's economy suffered drastically, plummeting from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,000-3,500 crore annually, as student numbers dwindled.

Notable events included fatal accidents like a LPG tanker fire and leopard attacks in Udaipur. Meanwhile, the political sphere saw the BJP overcome internal challenges, and new regional parties emerged in tribal areas, reshaping the local political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024