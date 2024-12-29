Rajasthan's Year of Political Drama and Tragic Events
In 2024, Rajasthan experienced a year of political shifts and tragic events, including a series of student suicides in Kota, which severely impacted the local economy. The political landscape saw the BJP's Bhajan Lal Sharma taking decisive actions, while the Congress regained ground in the Lok Sabha polls.
Rajasthan witnessed a turbulent 2024 with a mixture of political drama and tragic events. The BJP, led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, made significant strides, securing five of seven bypoll seats, while Congress made a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, winning eight seats.
The state faced grave incidents, with student suicides in Kota highlighting the year. The coaching hub's economy suffered drastically, plummeting from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,000-3,500 crore annually, as student numbers dwindled.
Notable events included fatal accidents like a LPG tanker fire and leopard attacks in Udaipur. Meanwhile, the political sphere saw the BJP overcome internal challenges, and new regional parties emerged in tribal areas, reshaping the local political landscape.
