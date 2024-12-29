Netanyahu's Health Scrutinized Amid Multiple Crises
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for a prostate removal surgery, amidst managing crises like the Gaza war and a corruption trial. The procedure affects his trial schedule and might impact his image of vitality, crucial during current Middle Eastern tensions involving Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo prostate removal surgery, his office announced, as he juggles multiple crises, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and allegations of corruption.
This development comes amid scrutiny of the health of world leaders of advanced age, with Netanyahu, aged 75, among them. Despite the challenges, he's portrayed himself as a capable leader, often emphasizing long working hours.
The procedure scheduled this weekend highlights concerns about his health, especially given the current geopolitical tension in the region. Netanyahu's temporary absence necessitates an acting prime minister during his indisposition.
