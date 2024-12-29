Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former soccer player, assumed the presidency of Georgia on Sunday, in a move that strengthens the hold of the ruling party while drawing criticism for its impact on the nation's EU ambitions. Critics argue this is a win for Russia's influence in the region.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, maintaining her position as the rightful leader, vacated the presidential residence yet asserted her legitimacy in a bold statement to her supporters. She labeled Kavelashvili's ascent a 'parody' of democracy.

In a speech following his inauguration, Kavelashvili promised to be an inclusive president, urging Georgians to unite around shared values. His rise, facilitated by the Georgian Dream party's influence on an electoral college, continues to spark controversy amid calls for a re-election by boycotting parties.

