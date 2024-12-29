Controversy Surrounds Manmohan Singh's State Funeral
A heated debate ensues over the handling of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s State funeral, with the Congress accusing the BJP of disrespect and mismanagement. The BJP counters these claims, urging the Congress to cease politicizing the event and to honor Singh with dignity.
A dispute has erupted over the treatment of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's State funeral, as the Congress accuses the ruling BJP of disrespect and mismanagement. This confrontation continued into Sunday, with BJP officials denying the allegations and stating that the Congress is politicizing the late PM's funeral.
The Congress party criticized the arrangements, labeling them as a shocking display of disregard and chaos. Pawan Khera of the Congress highlighted issues like inadequate seating for Singh's family and a lack of media coverage. The funeral arrangements, allegedly disrupted by Amit Shah's motorcade, faced criticism for allowing limited public access.
The BJP's Amit Malviya responded with a detailed rebuttal, asserting that the ceremony adhered to protocol with full military honors, and accused the Congress of exploiting Singh's death for political gain. Malviya claimed that the seating and processions were organized according to specified regulations, urging for an end to the political wrangling.
