Elon Musk Sparks Controversy with Support for Germany's Far-Right Party

Elon Musk, the renowned tech entrepreneur, stirred significant controversy this week by endorsing Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), in a major German newspaper. This move comes ahead of pivotal parliamentary elections in the nation.

The endorsement by Musk, a figure aligned with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has led to significant repercussions, including the resignation of the newspaper's opinion editor in protest. Critics argue Musk's comments undermine the established political consensus against the AfD.

The incident has sparked a heated debate over the limits of free speech in political discourse, with the future editor-in-chief of the newspaper challenging Musk's views, albeit acknowledging the importance of open dialogue in democracy and journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)