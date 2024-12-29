Left Menu

Netanyahu's Health and Its Impact Amid Regional Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing a prostate removal surgery amid managing multiple crises, including the war in Gaza and a corruption trial. At 75, his health is under scrutiny, especially during wartime, which raises concerns both in Israel and globally.

Netanyahu's Health and Its Impact Amid Regional Turmoil
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set for prostate removal surgery, his office announced. The procedure coincides with Netanyahu handling various crises, notably the ongoing Gaza conflict and his corruption trial.

Alongside leaders like US President Biden and former President Trump, Netanyahu, 75, faces intense scrutiny over health due to his age. His efforts to maintain an image of vigor contrast with recent health challenges.

This surgery highlights regional instability risks and raises concerns for Israel's leadership during its recovery. Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily assume Netanyahu's duties during the hospital stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

