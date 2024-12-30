Left Menu

U.S. Offers Aid to South Korea Following Tragic Plane Crash

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is ready to assist South Korea after a deadly plane crash in Muan. He emphasized the close bonds between the two countries and extended thoughts and prayers to those affected. The U.S. stands prepared to provide necessary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:27 IST
U.S. Offers Aid to South Korea Following Tragic Plane Crash
President Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of a tragic plane crash in Muan, South Korea, President Joe Biden has affirmed that the United States is ready to offer any necessary support to aid the affected nation.

Biden underscored the strong ties between the American and South Korean people, expressing deep condolences in his statement released on Sunday.

The United States is poised to deliver assistance as part of the commitment to its close ally, highlighting the friendship and solidarity shared by the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for A...

 India
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024