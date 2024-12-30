U.S. Offers Aid to South Korea Following Tragic Plane Crash
President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is ready to assist South Korea after a deadly plane crash in Muan. He emphasized the close bonds between the two countries and extended thoughts and prayers to those affected. The U.S. stands prepared to provide necessary support.
In the wake of a tragic plane crash in Muan, South Korea, President Joe Biden has affirmed that the United States is ready to offer any necessary support to aid the affected nation.
Biden underscored the strong ties between the American and South Korean people, expressing deep condolences in his statement released on Sunday.
The United States is poised to deliver assistance as part of the commitment to its close ally, highlighting the friendship and solidarity shared by the two nations.
