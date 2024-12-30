Global Harmony Architect: Remembering Jimmy Carter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Jimmy Carter, hailing the former U.S. president as a visionary statesman who dedicated his life to pursuing global peace and strengthening India-U.S. relations.

Carter, who was the 39th president and visited India where a village was named Carterpuri in his honor, died at home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday. He was 100 years old, making him the longest-lived U.S. president in history, as confirmed by the Carter Centre.

Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Carter's family, friends, and the American people, emphasizing the enduring legacy left by Carter's efforts.

