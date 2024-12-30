Left Menu

Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Governor: Ensuring Women's Safety Amid Rising Outrage

Actor-politician Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to discuss the state's alleged failure to safeguard women following a sexual assault incident. Vijay emphasized law and order improvements, demanded cyclone relief funds, and assured solidarity with women. His efforts were praised by BJP state chief K Annamalai.

Updated: 30-12-2024 14:40 IST
Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Governor: Ensuring Women's Safety Amid Rising Outrage
In the wake of widespread public anger in Tamil Nadu following the sexual assault of a female student at a local technical university, actor-politician Vijay took action on Monday. He met with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, urging expedited measures to ensure the safety of women across the state.

Representing his party, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, along with general secretary N Anand, submitted a memorandum to Governor Ravi at the Raj Bhavan. The document called for immediate steps to reinforce law and order and ensure the safety of women, as affirmed by Anand in a statement. BJP state chief K Annamalai applauded Vijay's approach in addressing the issue at the state level.

In addition to demands for bolstering public safety, the TVK sought swift release of Central funds for Cyclone Fenjal relief, citing delays in aid distribution. In a separate post, Vijay expressed deep concern over daily assaults against women and reiterated his commitment to creating a safe environment in Tamil Nadu.

